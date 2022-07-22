Tenant Kills Landlord over Rent Dispute in Abuja

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A middle-age man, Muhammed Mukailu, is presently on the run after he was alleged to have killed his landlord over a rent dispute.

The homicide was allegedly committed last Monday at Dakwa area of Dei-Dei, Abuja.

A neighbour confirmed the incident yesterday. He said trouble started the fateful day when Mukailu allegedly smashed a plank on the head of his landlord following a row over outstanding rent.

He said the suspect immediately ran away when the landlord fell on the floor as a result of the blunt impact of the object that was used on his head.

Neighbours, who were alerted to the scene, rushed the landlord to the hospital where doctors battled unsuccessfully to revive him while on admission.

It was gathered that the landlord was said to have accused the tenant of insulting him over the unpaid rent, which escalated into an argument that degenerated into a fight.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the incident had not been reported to the police when contacted to shed more light on the incident.