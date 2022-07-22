Quality Education: FG Urged to Overhaul Basic Education Sector





Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A member of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Basic Education, Hon. Abdulganiyu Saka Cook Olododo, has urged the federal government to urgently overhaul the basic education sector in the country to boost the standard of education in the nation.

Olododo, who is also the Chairman House Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, made the remark in Ilorin yesterday while speaking with journalists during the committee oversight function on the ongoing National Examination Council’s (NECO) examination at Government Secondary School, Amule and Romechis International School, all in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He said that the relevance of basic education to the growth of education in the country could not be over emphasised.

“When the people of the country have access to quality education at basic level there is propensity that there would be a greater result in the other levels of education.

“That is why the federal government must make it a main priority to ensure that development of basic education is made a major priority so as to move the standard of education in the country forward.”

Olododo, who also represent Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, stated that the Committee on Basic Education of the National Assembly is working round the clock to ensure that all necessary amendments needed to move basic education forward are done.

He noted that a good review of the basic education would bring much desired result and change the education sector for better.

He called for more training and retraining of teachers at primary level in order to add value to the growth of basic education in the country.

The lawmaker also stressed the need for the rehabilitation of dilapidated infrastructures at the basic level of education so as to boost the academic excellence of the pupils.

He pointed out further that “the recent visit of the basic education committee to Gombe and Kaduna States have set a new agenda that all other states should emulate in view of the massive development that happened at the basic level of education in the two affected states.

Olododo, therefore, urged other state governments to rise up to the development of the basic education.