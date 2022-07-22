Ogun, Lagos Sign MoU on 31Km Redline Rail Project



James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State and Lagos State have signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the 32km redline rail project.

The project when completed would run from Oyingbo in Lagos to Agbado in Ogun State.



Speaking during the signing of the MoU, Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, said the passenger train would begin operations in the first quarter of 2023.



Talabi said the project was another significant achievement in the series of developments engendered by the Lagos/Ogun Joint Commission.

He added that the development was another achievement from the robust understanding and synergy between the governors of Lagos and Ogun States in taking advantage of their proximity to better their economies and the lives of their citizens.



Talabi noted that significant achievements had been made by the two states through the Lagos/Ogun Joint Commission in the areas of waterways and security, saying, “this is yet another testament of more initiatives to be undertaken by the joint commission.”



The SSG said, “the two states have the understanding that what benefits one, benefits the other and what brings convenience to one will mean the same for the other due to their close proximity. Integration of the transport system between the two states is highly probable for the benefits of both states.”



While pointing out that the transport system of any nation or state was critical to its civilisation, Talabi affirmed that Ogun State was committed to taking advantage of the sector to improve the livelihood of commuters and citizens alike in Ogun and Lagos.



Speaking with newsmen after the signing of the MoU, the Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Dr. Frederick Oladeinde, explained that the redline rail project is 31km, the first phase of 25km stretch from Oyingbo to Agbado. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 while passenger operations would commence first quarter of 2023.



Oladeinde added that a train station and depot was being built in Ogun State, noting that the project would create employment opportunities and huge investment within the corridor for the states.



Also, the Ogun State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Gbenga Dairo, hinted that the Ogun state government intends to latch on to the initiative to extend train services beyond Agbado to other parts of the state such as Ijoko, Kajola among others.

Dairo acknowledged the Lagos State government’s initiative in investing massively in rail infrastructure saying, “the two states are already taking advantage of the significant investment of the Federal Government through the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) along the Lagos/Ibadan standard guage railway infrastructure to ensure transportation is effective and efficient to serve the economic needs of Lagos and Ogun as the commercial nerve and industrial hub of the nation respectively.”