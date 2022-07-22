Nigeria Vs Zambia Third Place Play-off Live On DStv,  GOtv

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will take on the Copper Queens of Zambia for the bronze medal at the third place play-off match of the 2022 Total Energies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) showing on DStv and GOtv.

The tie which is set to take place at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca will be showing on SuperSport Football Plus & SuperSport variety 4 (DStv channel 202 & 209) and SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv channel 34) at 9pm.

The Nigerian team will be hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of failing to make a tenth final appearance after they lost the semi-final match against Morocco by a 5-4 penalty shootout scoreline.

Meanwhile, history will be made on Saturday night when the winner of the final contest between Morocco and South Africa will be crowned the champions of the female continental tournament for the first time.

Both teams remain unbeaten in this tournament and they will be keen to outplay each other for the coveted prize when the final kicks-off.

While the Bayana Bayana have the experience needed to seal a win, having been the runner-up at the 2018 edition, the Lionesses of Atlas will be banking on their home advantage.

The final set to take place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday will be showing on SuperSport Football Plus & SuperSport variety 4 (DStv channel 202 & 209) and SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv channel 34) at 9pm.