I Killed Only Three Persons, Arrested 23-year-old Cultist Confesses





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 23-year-old cultist, Chisom Okafor, allegedly arrested by operatives of Anambra State Police Command, has confessed to have killed only three people since he joined a cult group.

In a video currently trending on the internet, the two young cultists, Chisom Okafor and Ikechukwu Chinweze, aged 23 and 19, were being questioned by men suspected to be police officers.

Both confessed to being members of Aye confraternity, and have participated in killings in Awka and neighbouring towns in Anambra State.

Okafor was seen in the video confessing that he has killed rival cultists, whose names he gave as a certain Savage and Edu Obara.

He said: “I was among the cultist who went to ObJ’s place (just nickname) and killed some security men. We were seven in number that went for the operation. I dropped out of school, but I’m a tiler, and I do tiling very well.”

Meanwhile, Savage and Edu Obara have been identified as two youths who were murdered in September 2021-beheaded and their heads used to play football by their murderers.

A source told THISDAY that while Edu Obara was murdered in Igbariam, Anambra East Local Government Area, while Savage was murdered in Oko, Orumba North LGA of the state.

Both were beheaded, and videos of their heads being used to play football had trended on the internet in 2021, with the police promising to arrest the perpetrators.

Though the source said the venue of the video interview for the arrested cultists was said to be the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), the state police command denied any knowledge of it.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, pleaded for time to verify that the boys were actually in the police net, but as at the time of filling this report, he was yet to get back to the reporter.