  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Ekiti CJ Pardons 34 Awaiting Trial Inmates

Nigeria | 56 seconds ago

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As part of the efforts to decongest the Correctional facility and promote non-custodial sentencing, the Chief Judge(CJ) of Ekiti State, Justice John Adeyeye, has released 34 inmates from the Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti.

Justice Adeyeye said he took the action after reviewing cases of 508 awaiting trial inmates at the Correctional Centre.

The CJ, who visited the Reformation Centre  yesterday  , also inspected the facility and commended the Ekiti Correctional officials for keeping the environment clean.

Justice Adeyeye said:  “After painstakingly reviewed the cases of 508 awaiting trial inmates in custody, I found 34 inmates worthy of being pardoned.

“They have been granted pardon and released accordingly”, the CJ stated.

The Assistant Controller of Corrections at the facility, Atinaro Titus, appreciated the Ekiti State Chief Judge for his kind gesture.

 Atinaro said the pardon will go a long way to stabilize the emotions of the inmates who are yet to regain their freedom and as well rekindle their hope.

“We appeal to the Judges to make use of the non -custodial sentencing to reduce the congestion of the custodial facility. We also advise the  inmates, who had regained freedom to be law abiding and continue to be good citizens.”

