AS REWARD FOR WINNING 2021/22 NPFL SEASON: Wike Gifts Rivers Utd FC Players $20,000 Each, Free Trip Abroad

Blessing Ibungein Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has rewarded each player of Rivers United Football Club with $20, 000 and two weeks visit to Madrid, Spain following their victory in the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The governor also conferred members of the Rivers United Football Club, their coach and management with the state’s prestigious ‘Governor Service Award’.

During a colourful reception held at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, Governor Wike, who acknowledged the team’s sacrifice, determination and hard work throughout the 2021/2022 league season.

“Each of you will go home with $20,000 (about 12.9million). For me, you deserve more than that, but because of the economy. If not you deserve more than this. You have done well, and let me tell you if you qualify in the group stage of this CAF (Confederation of African Football) competition, we will double it for you.”

Governor Wike, however, directed the state’s Commissioner for Sports, Chris Green, to arrange for a two weeks training session for Rivers United team in Madrid, Spain.

The governor explained that the government and people of Rivers State are delighted that Rivers United won the coveted NPFL trophy.

“I am not surprised because I saw your dedication and commitment and I knew that he who works hard, God will always give him the support to emerge victorious.”

Governor Wike urged Rivers United players to strive to be physically and psychologically prepared in order to excel during the

CAF Champions League next season.

Speaking at the occasion, the Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Chris Green, explained that Rivers United did not only win league season in style, they broke all the records.

Green, who attributed Rivers United victory to governor’s immense support, said the club had the first and third highest goal scorers, best coach and goalkeeper in the league.

Similarly, Rivers United coach, Stanley Eguma, explained that the club’s victory was not achieved on a platter of gold.

He commended the governor for his unrelenting support to club, and assured him of their preparedness to dominate the African continent in next season.