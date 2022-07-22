30 Killed in Kaduna Auto Crash

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 30 persons were killed in a ghastly auto crash along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, Hawan Mai Mashi in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at around 5:30pm on Thursday.

Abdurahman Yakasai, Assistant Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Zaria zone, confirmed the incident on telephone.

Yakasai said the crash which involved three vehicles was caused by over speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said the crash involved two Toyota 18-Seater buses and a Volkswagen Golf.

Yakasai said those who sustained injuries and the remains of those who died,

were taken to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria by men of the FRSC.

He said, the passengers were burnt beyond recognition, adding that the FRSC was making efforts to obtain the manifest and details of the victims of the crash.