  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

30 Killed in Kaduna Auto Crash

Nigeria | 10 mins ago

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

No fewer than 30 persons were killed in a ghastly auto crash along the Zaria-Kano Expressway, Hawan Mai Mashi in Makarfi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at around 5:30pm on Thursday.

Abdurahman Yakasai, Assistant Corps Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Zaria zone, confirmed the incident on telephone.

Yakasai said the crash which involved three vehicles was caused by over speeding and dangerous overtaking.

He said the crash involved two Toyota 18-Seater buses and a Volkswagen Golf.

Yakasai said those who sustained injuries and the remains of those who died,

were taken to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) Shika, Zaria by men of the FRSC.

He said, the passengers were burnt beyond recognition, adding that the FRSC was making efforts to obtain the manifest and details of the victims of the crash.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.