Police Confirm Arrest of Suspects Involved in Raping, Killing Teenager in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A 19-year-old girl, Precious Aigbokhode, has been reportedly raped and stabbed to death at Agenebode, the headquarters of Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The deceased was said to have bled to death after being stabbed several times immediately she was raped last Sunday.

Confirming the unfortunate incident yesterday, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said one suspect, Zachariah, has been arrested, and he is helping in police investigation.

According to him, “On July 17, 2022, about 14:25hrs, one Paul of Otuokwe reported at Agenebode Police Station that about 12:30hrs of the same day, the corpse of his younger sister, Precious Aigbokhode, 20, was found at Pandaponti Street.

“Based on the report, the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the corpse was observed with marks of violence on it-multiple knife stabbing all over her body. However, one Zachariah is helping in police investigation.”

Nwabuzor added that the corpse was photographed and evacuated to the mortuary for autopsy and preservation as preliminary investigation has commenced.