Oshoala, Mane on Cusps of Retaining African Titles

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala and Senegal’s Sadio Mane, have a chance to retain their Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Player of the Year awards today in Morocco after the organisers cut down its shortlist in the men and women’s categories.

Mane, the last man to be crowned Africa’s best player back in 2019, will go up against former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah of Egypt and compatriot Edouard Mendy of Chelsea.

Riyad Mahrez, Naby Keita, Vincent Aboubakar, Karl Toko Ekambi, Achraf Hakimi, Sebastien Haller and Kalidou Koulibaly have all fallen by the wayside from the 10-long list released over a week ago.

The women’s shortlist has also been revealed, with Africa’s most decorated footballer Oshoala, Cameroon forward Ajara Nchout Njoya and Zambia midfielder Grace Chanda making the final three.

Barcelona forward Oshoala was named Africa’s best female player three years ago – since when the awards have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the only snag for Oshoala who got injured at the WAFCON 2022 in Morocco and had to return to Spain for treatment is that, she may not be available to receive the continental honour.

Going by CAF’s unwritten rule since 2007 edition held in Benin Republic in 2008, no person had won the award in absentia. Cote d’Ivoire’s Didier Drogba was tipped to be the winner but was relegated to the third position owing to his absence. Mali’s Frédéric Oumar Kanouté was then given the award.

The last player to be given in absentia was Cameroon’s Samuel Eto’o at the 2005 edition.

CAF, African football’s governing body, has also announced the final lists for other men and women’s categories including Coach, Young Player, Interclub Player, Club, National team and goal of the year awards.

All the winners will be named today apart from the women’s national team of the year award, which will be announced after the WAFCON final on Saturday.

FINAL 2022 NOMINEES

Player of the Year (women)

Grace Chanda (Zambia & BIIK Kazygurt)

Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon & Inter Milan)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Player of the Year (men)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)l

Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)