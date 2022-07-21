Niger NNPP Loses Four Members in Road Accident

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Four members of the New Nigeria Political Party NNPP in Niger state died following their involvement in a ghastly motor accident on Monday night.

Three others sustained serious injuries and have been admitted at different hospitals for treatment.

Those that died are Alhaji Mohammed Kaffinta Katcha, zonal chairman of the party in Zone A; Chairman of the party for Agaie local government area, Alhaji Baba Nda-Yako Usman; Youth leader of the party in the zone, Mr Usman Mai- Nasara; and the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling whose name was given as Zakari.

It was learnt that the Chairman of Gbako Local Government of the party, Alhaji Usman Usman, that of Edati LGA, Alhaji Nasiru Mohammed, and that of Lapai LGA, Alhaji Sani Musa, were those that were injured in the accident.

THISDAY learnt that the deceased and those injured were returning from Abuja where they attended the unveiling of Bishop Idahosa as the presidential running mate of Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in next years election.

According to findings, they were traveling in an NNPP-branded vehicle which reportedly ran into a stationery truck between Lambata and Lapai in Niger state.

It was learnt that those that died had been buried according to Muslim rites in their communities.

The Leader of the party in the state, Alhaji Danladi Abdulhameed, when contacted confirmed the story, describing the incident as not only “sad but pathetic”. He said “as Muslims we should take the incident as an act of God”.

Abdulhameed said the National Leader and presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has also commiserated with the families of the deceased.

“Our presidential candidate has promised to lead a high-powered delegation to Niger state to condole with the government and people of the state and the entire NNPP family,” Abdulhameed said.