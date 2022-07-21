  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

MTN Nigeria 2022 Y’ello Care Campaign Opens 

Business | 1 min ago

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc has resumed its flagship staff volunteer programme, Y’ello Care, with interventions themed ‘Empowering Communities to Drive Economic Recovery.’

The campaign aims to upskill local communities with digital skills training and development,boosting economic activity and involvement. It supports the delivery of MTN’s Ambition 2025 strategy, and in particular the strategic priority to ‘create shared value’ by fostering digital skills for job creation in Nigeria.

Following the opening ceremony, which was held at MTN Nigeria Head Office, Falomo, Ikoyi, on July 18, MTN Nigeria Employees joined the South African High Commission on a visit to the Halal Children’s Home, Life Camp, Abuja, in commemoration of the United Nation’s (UN) International Nelson Mandela Day. 

Encouraging MTN partners and subscribers to participate in this year’s campaign, the Chief Corporate Services Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobechukwu Okigbo, asked employees to “Commit to doing the right thing for communities,focusing on impact, to support this year’s theme.”

Speaking about the campaign, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya said, “We understand the transformative power of digital innovation and are constantly on the lookout to connect people with opportunities. Our focus with Y’ello Care initiatives this year is to drive more of such connections to create sustainable change. We aim to get more MTNers on the streets to help pave the road for new opportunities under this strategic direction.”

