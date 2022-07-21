MTN: Investing for Impact Key to Uplifting Communities

Emma Okonji

MTN Foundation Executive Secretary, Odunayo Sanya has said the Foundation is committed to solving problems and creating sustainable value in communities where MTN operates.

She revealed this during a panel discussion at the Africa Social Impact Summit held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, recently.

Speaking on MTN Foundation’s model for community investment, Sanya said: “At the Foundation, our focus is on two key areas: Youth Development and National Priority because we believe that we should be able to deliver on national priorities. Under youth development, we drive education and capacity building. We take students through scholarship schemes and equip them through collaborations with tech ecosystem partners. By the time they get into the labour market, they are able to land jobs or even create their own businesses.”

Speaking on the state’s efforts in improving the health and education sectors during the summit, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, revealed that the state is committed to providing access to quality healthcare and education for all. He said, “Year on year since 2020, we have had to increase our budgetary allocation for health and education, and it is deliberate. On education, we realise that we need to have a government that ensures that access to quality education is available to all.”