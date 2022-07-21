LP Receives Defectors, Unveils Candidates

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general election, over 200 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have defected to the Labour Party (LP) in Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

This is just as the party LP unveiled some of its candidates for the 2023 election.

The candidates include Femi Dexter Akin-Alamu, (Ibadan North federal constituency); Dayo Taiwo (Ibadan South West constituency 2); Ayodeji Babalola, (Ibadan South East constituency 2); Babatunde Onirin, (Ibadan North constituency 1), and Kayode Adejumo Bello, (Ibadan North constituency 2).

The state Deputy Chairman of the party, Aare Abiodun Adeyeye, while receiving the defectors during the general meeting of the party in the local government area, said the party is poised to deliver Nigerians from the shackles the major parties have put them, assuring them that Labour Party is coming with full force to change the situation.

According to him, “We enjoin the people are clamoring for a real change. Hence, there is no other party better ready for that than we the third force, and no party can dislodge us now.

“We are bringing change! When you look at what has been happening in the last seven years, that is their own change but we are moving Nigeria to a greater height.”

Akin-Alamu, while speaking after his unveiling, said now is time to ensure a new system to end poverty and suffering in the country, stating that all the candidates of the party would not disappoint Nigerians if elected.

He said: “Nobody will deliver us from this terrible situation we find ourselves. We are the ones to deliver ourselves from the shackles we have found ourselves. Hence, the Labour Party is ready to free Nigerians from this situation. It is now up to us to decide and do the right thing.

“We should not be intimidated by their money as their money cannot be enough and won’t do anything. Anybody who brings money, collect it and do the right thing.”

The Oyo State Coordinator of Global Movement for Peter Obi and Datti, Alfred Ilesanmi Jimoh, on his part, said the Obi Movement is bringing a new structure to the Nigerian scene, adding that: “The Obi Movement is trying to change the narrative, bring empowerment to the youths and ensure a non-corrupt system. It believes that the resources of the state should be use for the state. When resources are being used well, there will be growth, development, and empowerment.”