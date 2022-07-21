How Gov Emmanuel Governs Akwa Ibom Effectively, Commissioner Discloses

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Prudent management of resources and peace being enjoyed in Akwa Ibom State are said to be some of the factors that contributes to the success of the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel in the running of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Ememobong, told journalists yesterday that the governor only navigated through the economic recession and COVID-19 setbacks because of his strong background and wealth of experience in financial management.

He expressed optimism that seven years without major setbacks, the state under Emmanuel would continue to witness more transformations across every sector of the state economy.

Recalling how staff salaries were paid successfully for six months during the economic recession without taking a bailout, the commissioner said it remains a miracle how the governor maintains regular payment of salary even when federal allocation may be delayed for weeks.

According to the commissioner, “The governor has done well, but could have done better if he had more resources; if COVID-19 had not emerged, and if we did not have to go through economic recession.

“His greatest achievement, away from peace, is the ingenuity in the management of resources. Why do I say so? There are times when the federation account meeting ends in fiascos and they would shift it to one or two weeks into the new month, but salaries are still being paid. Whereas there are some other states that until the allocation from the federation account drops, they cannot pay salary.

“Recently I travelled to the east, even if you were sleeping, you would feel the difference as soon as you step out of Akwa Ibom State, as you begin to feel bumps on the way outside that state.

“That must come from many years as an investment banker, many years as public sector finance manager, and many years of deep thinking. How he was able to pay salary during the first six months of his administration without taking a bailout is still an economic magic, and how we were able to manage the economy and still construct roads.

“For example, look at the road from Ikot Oku Ikono down to the East-West road with all the spurs as the result of community pressure. You can’t run that road in one hour driving at 150km. The road infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State is solid. This is as the result of harmonious continuation of policies.”

The commissioner applauded the recent constitution amendment which delineates office of the Accountant General of the Federation from that of the federal government, saying such would forestall some unpleasant mix-up in use of resources.

He expressed concerns that recent letters exchanged between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and (Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were not very palatable as the country is yet to feel commensurate increase in available resources to the federation account despite the increase in oil price.

Asked about what informed his ongoing training of over 30 staff members of the ministry in Chinese language, about 13 on American Sign Language, as well as some specialised trainings in Dubai and the United Kingdom, Ememobong said the step was to update, equip civil servant to handle some of the tasks hitherto entrusted to foreigners, and to ensure integration of Akwa Ibom people, including the deaf community.

“I must thank the Governor for his support. He has a drive for human capital development. Akwa Ibom State is becoming an investment destination-the Chinese, Turkish and Americans have been here. And when a contract is to be signed, they are mostly written in Chinese and we rely on external interpreters, so how do you trust them?” He said.