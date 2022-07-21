FG Urged to Strengthen Health Security with Universal Coverage

To strengthen health security and a decentralized health system in Nigeria with regards to epidemic preparedness, the federal government of Nigeria has been encouraged to not only pay keen attention to strengthening human resources for health security but also set data and accountability structure at the national and sub-national levels.

Leading the charge at a health security policy dialogue organized by the Nigeria Health Watch in Abuja, country representative, UNICEF, Peter Hawkins, spoke passionately about Nigeria’s response to COVID-19 and its preparedness for possible future epidemics.

He said: “We can affirm that Nigeria did a remarkable job to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for instance stretched and brought on its a-game despite the challenges in the sector. Also, many initiatives like the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) were timely interventions by the Federal Government and private institutions.

He added, “whilst we got several things right, much more could have been done. Knowing that the pandemic is not over, and we might be at the beginning of many other, there is a need to tighten efficiency within the sector. One of the key areas to focus on is sealing the big black hole in managing human resources as Nigeria is losing its key health personnel to other nations.”

The policy dialogue, themed, “Decentralising Health Security, Lessons from COVID-19,” featured two panel sessions joined by a plethora of leading voices in the health sector. It dissected issues around Nigeria’s current response structures to epidemics as well as the role of private sectors in strengthening the health security structures at the national and sub-national levels.

Speaking specifically about strengthening Nigeria’s health security and the sub-national level structure with regards to pandemic preparedness, Country Director, AFENET, Dr. Patrick Nguku said, “We cannot achieve health security across the national and subnational levels if we do not achieve a universal health coverage (UCH) and have a robust primary health care.

Also speaking on the same topic, Director General, NCDC, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, advocated for multi-level collaboration amongst key stakeholders within the states and specific bodies. He said, “part of our Key focus at NCDC is to give keen attention to sub-national support activities. We have seen how collaborations with key bodies like the Red cross have spurred improvements in the sector, especially at the local levels. We will continue to drive initiatives to ensure Nigerian health security is strengthened”

Addressing how public-private partnerships can be strengthened, National Laboratory Manager, Clina-Lancet Laboratories, Dr. Aliu Isreal, said “We cannot over emphasis the role of public and private partnership. For players like us in the private sector, solving customers’ challenges sits at the heart of what we do. And as we continue to place priority on meeting the customers’ needs, we are propelled to improve our system or mode of operation. This by extension improves the health sector.”