Edo APC Chieftain Escapes from Kidnappers’ Den

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)in Ward 9, Orhionmwon Local Government of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Aigbogun, has escaped from his abductors’ den. Aigbogun was abducted on his way back to his village from his farm in Ologbo-nugu on Monday evening.

And the kidnappers had demanded N5 million ransom from his family after

The state Publicity Secretary, Barrister Peter Uwadiae, confirmed Aigbogun’s escape yesterday morning, saying:

“I can confirm to you that he has escaped from the kidnappers’ den. I don’t know how he did it but I must commend him for his bravery. The APC family in the state is happy about this. He is now with the family.”

The spokesperson lamented that kidnapping in the state has become too many, calling on the state government to do more to stem insecurity.

He said: “This is one kidnap too many in a state. Governor Godwin Obaseki’s led Peoples Democratic Party administration receives a humongous monthly security vote of N750 million.

“Each time the news of a crime is broken, the government will say it is on top of the situation, yet nothing is happening to reassure the people.

“We have repeatedly and consistently called on Governor Obaseki to walk the talk as it is obvious; that his WABAIZIGHAN, Vigilance security architecture has made no meaningful impact,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state Police Command in a statement by Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu, attributed the escape of the APC chieftain to the bush combing by the men of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit.

She said: “The Command embark on aggressive bush combing and robust patrol of the area for possible rescue of the victim, as a result, the kidnappers noticing that they were being trailed by the team of operatives succumbed to pressure and abandoned their victim unhurt and escaped into the bush.”