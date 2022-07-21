Chairman’s Abduction: APC Laments Rising Insecurity in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State Chapter, have lamented the continued insecurity ravaging the people of the state.

The state party Publicity Secretary, Peter Igbinigie, yesterday said it is now phenomenal, as a day hardly passes in the state without the sad news of someone been kidnapped or killed.

The latest, he added is the abduction of Godwin Aigbogun, the APC chairman of Ugu Ward, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state.

According to Igbinigie, Aigbogun was abducted by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on July 18, 2022, at Ologbo-nugu community, on his way from the farm, adding that the scene of crime is under the Iguelaba Police Division close to both Urhonigbe and Ugo Police Divisions.

Lamenting further, the APC said: Aigbogun’s abductors stormed out of the bush, forced his vehicle to stop at gunpoint and whisked him away to unknown destination.

He said: “We had it on good account that the hoodlums contacted his family almost immediately, demanding N5 million ransom for his release.

“This is one kidnap too many in a state the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration receives a humongous monthly security vote of N750million.

“Each time the news of a crime is broken, we hear the state government say: ‘we are on top of the situation’, yet nothing is done to reassure the people of their safety.

“We have repeatedly and consistently called on the governor to walk the talk as it is obvious that his Wabaizighan and vigilante security architecture have made no meaningful impact.

“This is because the N750million security vote monthly is not being spent on these outfits and others to help them deliver adequately on their mandate.”

The APC further stated that: “The governor’s posturing is no doubt, tantamount to insensitivity of the highest order as the importance of life and property cannot be overemphasised.

“The APC is saying unequivocally therefore that we cannot continue to live like we are in a jungle; let Obaseki be reminded that it is his responsibility to provide the needed security of lives and property in the state.

“However, we are glad to inform the public that by the mercy and grace of God, Aigbogun was able to successfully escape from his abductors. He arrived home this morning (Wednesday).”