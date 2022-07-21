Buhari Meets Security Chief

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is about now presiding over the National Security Council (NSC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

Today’s meeting is coming two weeks after a similar meeting was held on the heels of the attack on the Kuje Correctional facility and other security breaches around the country.

Those attending the meeting holding at the Council Chambers are Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

Also in attendance are the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman; the Director-General of the Department of State Service (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abu, among other top security chiefs.

Details later…