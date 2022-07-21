2023: Group to Market Atiku’s Restructuring, Industrialisation Policies

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The National Mandate Group (NMG), made up of prominent politicians across political parties all over Nigeria, has inaugurated its national and state coordinators.

The group has resolved to market the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to Nigerians ahead of next year’s presidential election.

The Chairman of the group’s Board of Trustees, Ambassador Hassan Tukur, in Abuja Wednesday said the NMG would soon embark on massive media campaign to sell Atiku to the Nigerian electorate especially the youths and women.

He said the group had studied the candidates of other political parties and decided to support Atiku because of his agenda to restructure Nigeria and his policy to fix the nation’s economy through massive industrialisation.

He described the candidate of the PDP as a good product to market because of his plans to embark on policies and programmes that would restore peace, unity and cohesion to all parts of Nigeria.

He said the group had set up structures across the country, adding that there are coordinators in each polling unit who would be preaching the Atiku agenda to Nigerians.

On restructuring, Tukur said: “Every right thinking Nigerian should support the restructuring of Nigeria because it would give each region an opportunity to develop according to their comparative advantage.”

Also speaking on the occasion, the National Coordinator of the NMG, Senator Lee Maeba, said NMG being an organization that is fully registered in Nigeria to promote good governance, decided to work with Atiku in the interest of young Nigerians.

He said: “Our goal is similar to that of Atiku because we are also preparing youths for leadership and making sure that the national economy is available to uplift the poor from poverty.

“We are also determined to ensure that Nigerians, irrespective of where they live, who they are and where they come from, would feel the impact of good governance collectively and individually.

“We have examined all the candidates of the political parties and we have resolved that the agenda of the PDP candidate reflects our core values in promoting good governance.

“The farmers can longer go to farms because of insecurity and the government is not importing food to subside food, hence there is serious hunger in the land.

“That brings us to the issue of the quick fix programme of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar which cuts across the economy, health, security, welfare, food security, and social infrastructure among others.

“We are prepared to be telling Nigerians that the PDP has a better agenda. Very soon, the traditional and social media would be flooded with our message of quick fix of the PDP candidate.

“The Atiku agenda is clear. He wants to massively industrialize Nigeria, provide jobs and ensure stability in the educational system.”

Also on the occasion, the Ondo State Coordinator of the NMG, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Labaran Maku, asked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to apologize to Nigerians for the hardship it had brought upon the people in the last seven years.