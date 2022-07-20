  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

Water Resources Bill ‘ll Boost National Economy, Says Minister

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu, has said that the Water Resources Bill currently before the National Assembly (NASS) is intended to boost the national economy and not to take away authority from Nigerians.
Adamu also said that contrary to the willful misrepresentation made by those who are unfamiliar with the measure, the bill was created to handle both the country’s present and future water needs.
He made these remarks yesterday during a media chat in Abuja where he expressed his dissatisfaction that some members of the public had deliberately turned the law into a political issue in an effort to mislead Nigerians.
He explained that the bill was a collapse of about five laws in the sector to a whole package for integrated water use.
He said: “There is nowhere in the bill that the federal government would take over land from any community, not even an inch of land as paddled by some group.
“The bill further reduces the power of the minister and delegates them to the various commissions to manage national water resources.

“These people want to continue to lie to the people. Some are doing things because they want to pay for the relevant usage of the water. Others are ignorant, while some oppose any policy of the government.”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.