Ubah Welcomes Akpan to YPP, Says Entry Significant Milestone for Party 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Senator Representing Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, has welcomed Senator Bassey Akpan to Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Senator Akpan, who had reportedly dumped the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), last week, recently announced that he has moved to YPP.

Ubah, the national leader of YPP, in a press release he signed, which was made available to THISDAY in Awka, described the development as significant milestone for the party.

Ubah said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome my distinguished colleague and Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District; Sen. Bassey Albert Akpan into the fold of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

“Given our formidable antecedents as a party with an unblemished record and principle of participatory democracy, social justice and equal opportunities for all citizens, your entry into our great party is a significant milestone in the party’s quest to rebuild and strengthen YPP ahead of the 2023 General Elections and beyond.

“I have utmost confidence that you will use YPP as a vehicle to enthrone rapid economic, social and infrastructural development in Akwa Ibom State.”

Ubah added that having worked closely with Akpan as vice chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), he has an unflinching conviction that his entry into the party will yield tremendous results.

He said: “Together, we will work to steer YPP to greater heights and realign our people to the moving train of democracy and restoration of good governance to the country.”