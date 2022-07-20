Tinubu Unveils Shettima as Running mate

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Wednesday officially unveiled former Governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari; Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir el-Rufai; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Hon Simon Lalong; President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who also vied unsuccessfully for the presidential ticket of the party; former Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, were among some of the party leaders absent at the unveiling ceremony.

Lawan who was scheduled to speak, according to the programme of event, did not come, neither did he send a representative.

The APC governors present at the ceremony attended by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were: Chairman of APC Governors Forum and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Kano state Governor, Abdulahi Ganduje; Nasarawa state Governor, Abdulahi Sule; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Osun state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola; Borno state Governor, Babagana Zullum; Kastina state Governor, Bello Masari; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, and Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Tinubu said every election brings with it the promise of renewed hope, saying the 2023 elections would not be different.

He said APC must win the 2023 election in order to bring a better life to the people of this country.

The party had in a statement Tuesday said: “The All Progressives Congress will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public.

“All members of the National Executive Committee, Progressives Governors’ Forum, APC Caucus in the National Assembly, Federal Executive Council, diplomatic corps and presidential aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC state chairmen, secretaries and organising secretaries are hereby invited to witness this landmark official unveiling of our great party’s vice presidential candidate.”

Details later…