RCCG Solid Rock Donates Building to Lagos School

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 40, Solid Rock Parish, Ojodu, has donated a modern school building of 10 classrooms, its third in that community, to the Lagos State government.



The 10-classroom block complex built in Ojodu Primary School was handed to the government recently.



Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Pastor in Charge, Lagos Province 40, Pastor Bola Odutola, said, “RCCG Lagos Province 40 has been providing assistance to support education development efforts by Lagos state government through various projects.’’



“We also believe it is important for all the children to learn in a conducive and safe environment, hence the resolve of our church to support the government continuously,” he stated.



Odutola added that the church sought to mitigate the problem of overcrowded classrooms in the community, thereby making the learning environment conducive for learners and educators.



While commending the builders and other professionals involved in the project for their efforts, as well as the principal and staff of Ojodu Primary School for their cooperation, Odutola urged the school authority to ensure the new block of classrooms is well maintained.



Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who received the block of classrooms on the government’s behalf, said, “The state had a long and good relationship with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.’’



Adefisayo urged the school to maintain the building and ensure the facilities were always in good condition.



Also present at the event to anchor the formal presentation of the building was Pastor Brown Oyitso, Intercontinental CSR Missions Coordinator of RCCG, who commended LP 40 and other provinces of the church for their swift and prompt response to the directive of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, asking all provinces of the church to impact positively on their host communities.