New CIIN President Charges Insurers on Technological innovations

Ebere Nwoji

New President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Edwin Igbiti has urged insurance operators to be at the frontiers of technological innovations and trends ushered in by the new normal witnessed across the globe in order to thrive and drive their endeavors and ventures.

Igbiti who stated this in his acceptance speech as the 51st President of the institute said it was in this light that the theme and focus of his tenure has been centered on “building sustainable legacy”.

He said his tenure, as the helmsman of the insurance institute would focus on three point agenda, which were digital reinforcement of institute’s operations.

According to him, the choice of the theme was borne out of the need for continuity to sustain and build on the works of past presidents of the institute.

According to him, this would guarantee that despite current global uncertainties, the institute would continue to meet the needs and aspirations of its members.

Against this backdrop, my Presidency is going to unlock the potential of this approach by focusing on a three-point agenda as briefly outlined below which are Digital Reinforcement of Institute’s Operations.

Igbiti explained that digital reinforcement of the institute in the area of completion of the e-library project, commencement of e-examinations, active presence and use of all available social media.

He listed other programmes his administration would engage in as positive upscaling of the quiz for secondary schools to national limelight, distribution of insurance textbooks to secondary schools and effective coordination of the train-the-trainer program for insurance secondary school teachers.

He noted that efforts have been made by his predecessors to revamp the digital operations of the institute, adding that there was need for continuous upgrading and innovation of the institute’s processes to deliver excellent customer experiences and members’ satisfaction.

“My projection is that my tenure as President of the CIIN will facilitate the transformation of the CIIN secretariat with the state-of-the-art facilities that would stimulate digital operations and processes, enhance excellent work culture which results in quality customer experiences in all our deliverables. Smart technologies and digital solutions would be deployed to achieve this together with a viable business model”, he stated.