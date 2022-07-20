NEMA Receives 143 Stranded Libya Returnees

Rebecca Ejifoma

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has received a batch of 143 stranded Nigerians from Libya.



The returnees include 96 male adults, eight boys, and one male toddler while the female adults are 36, a girl and a female toddler.



Among them are a female and a male adult with serious medical issues. This was according to the Director General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed represented by the Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office of the Agency, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye.



The repatriated Nigerians arrived through the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja.

The flight with Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 registration number 5A – DMG at about1518 hours.