International Spelling Bee Nigeria Produces Winners

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Three students of Intimacy with Christ International School, Nasarawa, recently outwitted other finalists at the recently concluded ninth International Spelling Bee Nigeria, organised by Peat Philips Foundation.



Agbo Divine Capable and David Kate Ene, senior secondary two students of the school, came first and second in the senior category. Ojochenemi Solomon Ojotumale came first in the junior category.



The third position in the senior category went to Charles David of Greater Tomorrow International School, Ondo state. In the junior category, Fakande Ifeoluwa David of The Truth Academy, Lagos, came second, while Odunlami Temiloluwa Janet of Bopton Nursery and Primary School, Lagos, came third.

Apart from the prizes received at the end of the competition, the top three winners in both categories will represent the country at the Intercontinental Spelling Bee Competition in Dubai later this year.



The Team Lead at Peat Philips Foundation, Mr. Akinleye Olu-Phillips, said spelling enhances education by improving students’ critical reasoning skills and helps them develop poise and composure.



“It also encourages reading because if you are a reader, you will be a great speller, and you will have depth and can contribute meaningfully to the development of any nation you find yourself in,” stated Olu-Phillips.



He said the foundation runs two literacy programmes, the spelling bee and young orators, and is focused on leadership and communication, believed to be the country’s major challenges.



While congratulating the winners, he advised them not to rest on their laurels but to study hard and prepare for the international stage.

Olu-Phillips also announced that Nigerian spellers would be participating in the Scripps National Spelling Bee competition in the US from next season.

He added that at the 10th edition of the Nigerian competition, past winners would be invited to the foundation’s annual camp, where they will undergo training and test their speaking abilities.



Also speaking, the Managing Director, Learn Africa, Alhaji Hassan Bala, said spelling bee competition would improve students’ spelling and vocabulary and boost their confidence.



He said Learn Africa dictionaries comprising Learn Africa Student’s English Dictionary for Intermediate Students and Learn Africa English Dictionary for Advanced Learners are the official dictionaries for the International Spelling Bee and Young Orators competitions in Nigeria.