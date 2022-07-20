INEC Issues Certificate of Return to Osun Governor-elect, Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Independent National Electoral Commission Wednesday issued a Certificate of Return to Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in Osogbo, the state capital.

Speaking at the presentation of the certificate, the INEC National Commissioner for Osun, Ogun and Oyo States, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, said that the commission will be consistent in achieving her vision to becoming one of the best election management bodies in the world with full independence, impartiality, neutrality and transparency.

Ajayi noted that the introduction of innovative technology and processes such as the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), INEC Election Result Viewing Portal (IReV), Election Risk Management (ERM) tools, Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) for Registration Area Camp (RAC’)s, root training for corps members has significantly geared INEC towards delivering seamless voter experiences to the electorate.

He thanked stakeholders that contributed towards the successful conduct of the Osun governorship election — the National Peace Committee to developmental partner, IFES, the ever present traditional rulers, the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), the outstanding members of staff of INEC Osun State office under the stewardship of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Abdulganiy Raji.

In his address, Raji said that the governorship election was conducted with utmost credibility.

He said: “Osun State gubernatorial election has come and gone, but I need to reiterate these points that our democracy will be stronger if we come together to do the right things such as

campaigning with fulfilable promises

Modeling positive attitude and behaviour while in office.

“Politicians should always fulfill campaign promises and doing away with money politics, electorates are not asking for too much, just basic amenities to make every day life easy, and

enthronement of internal democracy within the political parties.”

The commissioner stressed that abiding by these steps will not only make life easy for INEC but also ensure hitch-free electoral process.

He then congratulated the governor-elect and deputy governor-elect.

Speaking at the certificate presentation, the governor-elect, Adeleke, reiterated that this victory would not have been possible but for the goodwill of the patriotic young and old men, who worked hard to make sure “we reclaim our stolen mandate”.

He said: “I am overwhelmed by your love and support and I do not take this trust you have bestowed on me for granted. Our state has now turned to a new page and we can now look forward to a bright future and a path of progress and prosperity for our people.

“I dedicate my victory to my late brother, the first executive governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke, and every indigene of Osun State and to all my supporters, friends and families.”

