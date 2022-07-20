  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

EFCC Extradites Nigerian Fraud Suspect on FBI’s Wanted List to US

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

 A wire fraud suspect, Fatade Idowu Olamilekan, who is on the wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was   on Thursday July 14, 2022, extradited to the United States for allegedly stealing over $3.5 million worth of equipment in various cities across the US.
His extradition was coordinated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following a notice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) New York, through the US Legal Attache for his role in impersonating various cities, state and academic institutions across the United States.
A statement by EFCC said Fatade was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of New York for offences of wire fraud, interstate transportation of stolen property and identity theft.
The suspect was arrested on September 30, 2021 by operatives of the EFCC and his extradition trial commenced sometime in November, 2021, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.
The anti-graft agency affirmed that on May 1, 2022, the Judge granted the request to extradite the suspect to the United States to answer to the criminal charges against him.
“Upon his arrival in the United States, the suspect is billed to appear before a United States District Court”, it said.

