Davido Expresses Concerns over Delayed Issuance of Certificate of Return to Adeleke By INEC 

Chuks Okocha



Popular Nigerian hip-hop star, David Adeleke, otherwise known as Davido, has expressed concerns over the delayed issuance of Certificate of Return to his uncle and winner of last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But the commission, while replying Davido said it was uncharitable for the singer to have come up with such insinuation, because it had not contravened any law, since according to the law, it had up to 14 days from the time of the election to issue the certificate of return to the winner.

This came as the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated Adeleke over his victory during the recent governorship poll and formally welcomed him to their midst, saying they would be willing to work with him.

Davido, in some of his verified social media accounts, including Twitter and Facebook,queried why INEC had yet to issue a certificate of return to his uncle, Adeleke, after he won the Saturday governorship poll.

In his post, Davido wondered why INEC had not presented his uncle with the certificate of return, 48 hours after he was declared the winner of the governorship election and jocularlyasked if INEC needed money for fuel to get to Osun State to present the certificate of return to the governor-elect.

He wrote: “48hrs after our @AAdeleke_01 victory at the Osun Gubernatorial elections, we are yet to receive our certificate. @inecnigeria should we send you fuel money?”

In a statement by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, INEC said, “Those that intervene and play roles in the electoral process should try to have basic knowledge of the constitutive legal instruments that guide and regulate the conduct of elections.

“The Commission is a public trust and a creation of the Constitution and the law and must be seen to respond to public demands for transparency and openness.

“The Commission will continue to uphold the basic tenets of transparency, openness and inclusivity in the conduct of elections and the delivery of electoral services.

“The Commission is not a political party and will not be swayed by partisan political interests. Section 72 of the Electoral Act 2022 provides that a sealed certificate of return at an election in the prescribed form shall be issued within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned by the Returning Officer in an election under the Act.

“The Commission conducted the Osun Governorship election on the 18th day of July 2022 and the Returning Officer made a declaration and a return on Sunday the 19th day of July 2022. Majority of the staff of the Commission that superintended the election are just returning to Abuja.

“The Supervising National Commissioner, whose responsibility it is to present the certificate of Return is still in Osun waiting for the arrival of the certificate. The Commission made the Declaration and the Return and it is uncharitable to insinuate that the Commission does not want to issue the winner of the election with a Certificate of Return.

“There is no law in place that mandates the Commission to issue a certificate to any candidate within 48 hours. Those that influence public opinion, especially in the electoral process should try to arm themselves with basic knowledge of the law and the processes and procedures of the Commission”.

However, the NGF, in a statement by its chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, congratulated Adeleke, stating that in the forum, all governors are treated and respected equally.

“At the Forum, all governors are served equally and respectfully. The NGF wishes you success as you take up the challenges that await you in your exalted office. The Forum Secretariat assures Your Excellency of its full support as you embark on this new journey towards elevating your state to a higher level.

“We look forward to working with you and assure you of our commitment to provide outstanding services in line with global best practices and hope that you will in turn trust the Forum’s machinery to at all times provide you professional technical and administrative support.

“We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to your people. Your Excellency, once again, congratulations and welcome to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum”, the governor said, adding that the forum was a non-partisan platform of all 36 democratically elected governors, irrespective of their political affiliations.