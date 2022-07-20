Bonny School Wins 2022 NLNG Science Quiz Competition​

Blessing Ibunge

The Bonny National Grammar School (BNGS), at the grand finale of the 2022 Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited Rivers State Science Quiz Competition, emerged the winner defeating Enitonna High School (EHS) and Niger Delta Science School (NDSS).



Jacob Daniel and Nazareth Igwe, who represented the BNGS, scored 68,541 points to win representatives of Enitonna and NDSS, which scored 57,777 and 55,733 points, respectively, to emerge second and third positions.



The students selected from across government senior secondary schools in the state contested in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer and Wild Card.



In his remarks, Mr. Andy Odeh, General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development of Nigeria LNG, explained that as part​ of the company’s education interventions, NLNG partnered with the Rivers State Ministry of Education to organise annual science quizzes, debates and essay competitions for students in public schools.​



Odey further explained that the goal of the competition is to inspire healthy students’ interest in science and technology, to equip young minds for nation-building and for the good of mankind.



He said the competition was open to schools in the three senatorial districts in the state: Rivers East, Rivers West, and Rivers South Senatorial Districts.

Odey noted that as part of its community social responsibility, NLNG always has focused on developing health, education, empowerment, and infrastructure for the benefit of the general society, particularly its host communities.​



According to him, the company instituted the University Support Programme, Renovation​ of Host Communities’ schools’ projects, and the building and equipping libraries and science laboratories.​



He added, “Annually, NLNG awards scholarships at the post-primary school level, undergraduate and postgraduate scholarships.”

After presenting awards to the winners, the Rivers State Commissioner for Education,​ Prof. Chinedu Mmom, commended the NLNG gesture on education and advised other corporate organisations to key into such projects.



Mmom said,​ We can’t develop if we don’t invest in education, science and technology. The world is moving ahead. We can’t afford to lag behind. So Nigeria must buy into the global trend of science education. That’s why I keep giving kudos to NLNG.​”



The commissioner urged other corporate organisations to key into the project to develop indigenous technology.​

“It is high time we develop ours instead of depending on western technology. That is my call and advice. I commend what NLNG has done. I use this opportunity to ask other corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals in this country and this state to support building education in science and technology in the state and country at large.”



Students were presented with laptops, school bags, textbooks, and other educational materials to enhance their academic prowess.