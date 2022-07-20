Amnesty International Berates  FG over South-east Killings





. Imo Gov describes deceased as bandits

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Amnesty International (AI) yesterday berated the federal government and the security agencies for failing to investigate the recurring killings by the South-east regional security outfit, Ebubeagu.

AI stated this in statement by its spokesman, Isa Sanusi, while reacting to the alleged killing of seven youths by Ebubeagu in Imo State last Sunday.

The human rights group faulted the FG for attributing the killings to members of the Indigenous People of Biafra rather than carrying out proper investigations.

AI added that it has documented several cases of extrajudicial executions by law enforcement officers and members of the Ebubeagu security outfit responding to the violence in the South-East.

The Director, Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said: “It is horrifying that unarmed young men who clearly posed no threat to anyone were gunned down, in utter disdain for the right to life. Such killings cannot be justified under any circumstances whatsoever.

“Nigerian authorities must end these unlawful killings. Authorities must promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the killings and bring to justice, in fair trials, anyone suspected of criminal responsibility.

“Authorities must also ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims and their families.

“At least seven friends including two siblings were allegedly extrajudicially executed by members of the Ebubeagu state security outfit at Awomamma community in Oru East Local Government of Imo State on 17 July 2022.

“Instead of launching proper investigations into these killings, security and government officials are often quick to claim victims of extrajudicial executions were caught up in shoot-outs or simply label them members of the Eastern Security Network, the armed wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra or unknown gunmen.

“International law requires Nigerian government to promptly investigate unlawful killings with a view to bringing perpetrators to justice.”

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has declared that government would not be deterred by propaganda over the incident. The governor spoke after the Imo State Security Council meeting with regard to the inciden.

Though, the Directorate of State Security Services in the State has claimed responsibility that those killed were members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who were caught in their camp at Awomama.

However, the youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) Worldwide has condemned in strong terms the killing of seven wedding guests by the Ebubeagu security outfit in the State.

The Coalition of the South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has given a seven-day ultimatum for the State governor to resign or be impeached by Imo State House of Assembly else the youths would occupy the roads lawfully in protest to demand for his resignation as Governor of Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma said that the government had been briefed on the incident by the Director of State Services in an interim report made available to members of the Security Council, adding that the DSS Director confirmed that his men carried out an operation in a Camp at Awomma with the assistance of their informant and not at a wedding place as claimed by the youths and that it was in the process that some bandits were neutralized.

He said while the Security Council awaits detailed report on the incident, it would be important that the public are wary of those using the incident as propaganda tool to blackmail the Security agencies and the government.

Uzodimma also used the opportunity to describe as fallacy, the claim on the social media and section of the traditional media about a 15-year-old girl allegedly impregnated in the DSS detention.

According to the governor, security report indicated that two ladies who were caught with bandits about six months ago and they have been helping the DSS in identifying and arresting other dangerous bandits in the State.

Incidentally, the so-called 15 year old lady happens to be the girl friend to a key gang leader of the bandits terrorizing the State but on the trail by DSS operatives.

The governor said security report has shown that the fleeing gang leader had reached out to his sponsors who have resorted to using the 15-year-old lady in question to blackmail the DSS and divert attention.

He said: “You know I will never allow anything ungodly to happen in Imo State. Their target is to puncture the relative peace the Security agencies have helped us to achieve in Imo State and we are determined to sustain the peace. We won’t be deterred and no amount of propaganda and blackmail will deter the Security agencies from doing their work.”

The DSS in Owerri, Tuesday paraded a suspect who they accused of being a member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Chinonso Mmerem that led them to one of their camps at Awomama where some leaders of the group were killed.

“I am Chinonso Mmerem, I led the DSS to the ESN camp at Awomama, I was caught a week ago by the security agents, and on Sunday I led them to the camp where they were having meetings against Monday for the sit-at-home.

“Some of the members were shot, including “One man” squad who is our leader at Awomama, although he did not die, he escaped with bullet wounds but his phone was retrieved by the DSS,” he said

Reacting through a statement made available to journalists yesterday, the National President of OYC, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike and the Secretary General, comrade Obinna Achionye, said they were saddened that the lives of promising young men were cut short by reckless Ebubeagu security operatives.

He said: “our hearts are filled with rage over this mindless and reckless killing of innocent people by Ebubeagu security operatives. It is inconceivable that a local security outfit could just open fire unarmed civilians for no clear reason. We are even more sad owing to the grave silence of the Imo State Government days after that brutal killing.

“Ndigbo are very concerned that nothing good has ever come out of the government of Hope Uzodinma ever since he came to power. It has been one form of crisis or the other and now this strange action by the government-controlled Ebubeagu. His reign has only brought sorrow to the people of the State.

“In Ebonyi State, there have been reported cases of the use of Ebubeagu by State forces to settle scores; now, the onslaught appears to have spread to Imo State. This is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all men of goodwill.

“We demand for a private enquiry over this matter and though no life could be paid for, adequate compensation must be made to the families of the victims,” OYC declared.

“We are also urging the people of the Area to begin to explore measures of defending themselves because Ndigbo are not known to the cowards,” the OYC further stated.

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex socio-political youth group in the South East geopolitical zone is saddened by the barbaric, villainous and senseless killing of innocent youths that came for a traditional marriage in Awo – Ommama in Oru East Local Government area of Imo State by men of Ebubeagu security operatives outfit.

President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem and Publicity Secretary, Okey Nwaoru in a statement condemned the gruesome killings in strongest terms.

According to the group, ”the spate of unlawful killings by men of illicit Ebubeagu operatives, a security outfit formed by Governor Hope Uzodinma is on an evil mission to kill all Imo youths in the state who he believes will challenge his re-election as governor come 2023.

“This is no longer democracy in Imo State but a despotic and tyrannical government whose sole aim is to kill the people at will while looting the resources of the state dry.

“We demand for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Ebubeagu Operatives who perpetrated this wicked and evil act and call for immediate independent panel of inquiry to properly investigate such heinous crime against humanity,” they said.