2023: PDP Can Regain Power in Kwara, Says Former Minister

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Minister of Transport and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded primaries of the party in Kwara State, Hon. Isa Bio Ibrahim, has said the PDP possessed all it takes to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year general election in the state and the country in general.

Ibrahim, a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, therefore, urged the people of Baruten Local Government Area and other local government areas in the state to support the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Yaman, in 2023 in order to provide effective and result-oriented leadership.

The former minister stated these in Baruten yesterday while addressing a mammoth crowd of youths, women and stakeholders in the town who visited him in his home.

He said: “The ruling APC in the state and at the centre have failed to address the needs of the people, and the only alternative at hand now is to vote in the PDP so as to bring new lease of life to the citizens.

“What the people of the state and Nigerians as a whole are facing now is unfortunate as all the sectors of the state economy have collapsed under the APC”.

Ibrahim, who added that “the right candidate that can address the feelings of Kwara people is Alhaji Yaman,” noted that: “The Yaman has all what it takes to uplift the socio-economic and political development of the state in 2023.

“Apparently, people of Kwara State are obviously tired of this clueless administration and they are running out of patient seeing this incumbent governor leaving the government house.

“The people in the state are not safe again; economy of the state is skewed, and the people are extremely suffering. The only way we can rescue this state is to vote for the right candidate.

“Look at what happened in Osun State, people voted for Senator Ademola Adeleke of the PDP because they knew that only PDP as a party can rescue the states and the country in general.

“I charge everyone of you to do what is humanly right and provide everything that is necessary to ensure that Yahman becomes the governor of Kwara State in 2023, and bring back our glory.”

Ibrahim also called on the people to obtain and protect their permanent voters cards (PVCs) from those who may likely want to take it from them so as to assist them.