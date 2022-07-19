Sack Leaders Blaming Insecurity Victims, Kwankwanso Tells Nigerians 

. Formally unveils VP candidate

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso has called on Nigerians to sack leaders that have continuously blamed victims of insecurity in the country.

According to Kwankwanso, instead of fixing the insecurity challenges, the leaders who have failed are now blaming the victims of insecurity, ignoring their plight.

Speaking during the unveiling of his presidential running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa in Abuja, Kwankwanso said they will leave no stone unturned to rescue Nigeria from bad leaders.

“Together, we must leave no stone unturned for a new and a better Nigeria where justice and fairness rule, a Nigeria where peace, security is guaranteed. We want a Nigeria where unity and opportunity is available, a Nigeria which can be ruled by selfless leaders with integrity and competence, “ Kwankwanso said.

The former governor of Kano State, who said insincerity and intolerance by some leaders have inflicted severe wounds on Nigerians, added that such has further widened the fault line in the country.

“Victims of insecurity are ignored. They keep saying that insecurity is exaggerated. We live in a country where schools are shut down but some leaders are using hundreds of millions to purchase forms.

“All these wounds must be healed. We believed that healing the wounds will bring prosperity and global respect.

“Selection of our party candidates was guided by competence, courage, acceptability and above all, to heal the country of wounds that are existing,” Kwankwanso said, describing Bishop Isaac Idahosa as a patriot.

“He emerged from over 20 candidates that were all qualified. We want an all-inclusive government that will be fair to all Nigerians. We present to you a rare Nigerian that fits these requirements.

“I present to you this 57-year-old Man of God, a Nigerian with an impeccable credibility and clear understanding of the country. He is a promoter of a united Nigeria.

“He is a man who believes that a better Nigeria is possible. I present to you this Nigerian man of God, Bishop and a senior pastor to whom together we shall heal Nigeria from the wounds that have been inflicted in her. A new Nigeria where Justice, fairness, security, development is assured. I present to you, the next president of the federal republic of Nigeria,”Kwankwanso said.

Speaking, the NNPP presidential running mate to Kwankwanso, Idahosa, who accepted the nomination, said the country deserves a fresh start and new ideas adding that Nigerians must not allow division and hate.

“A fresh deal that will steer the country from insecurity and allow every family to live a decent and credible life is what the NNPP is bringing to you, “ Idahosa said, adding that NNPP is fully prepared and capable of providing quality leadership to Nigerians.

Idahosa said Nigerians must unite and work towards healing the country, adding that “We must rebuild Nigeria of our dreams and build a nation that invests in the youth, build Nigeria with new technology.”

“Nigerians must pay special attention to what is happening in the country and get their voter cards. If you have not done so, talk to every family on the need to vote in the next election,” Idahosa said while thanking Kwankwanso, a man he described as the Madugu and the Jagora of Nigerian politics.

Idahosa assured that they will put Nigeria to the part of development while calling on Nigerians to sack bad leaders and incompetent leadership.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the NNPP, Rufa’i Alkali, said their party is the dream team Nigerians have been waiting for.

“It is a dream team Nigeria have been waiting for. This team is a collective journey to rescue Nigeria and the team is here,” Alkali said.