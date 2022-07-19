Osun: Adeleke’s Victory is a Light for PDP, Says Senator Gwarzo

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The North-west Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, has described the victory of the party in last Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State as a light for the party.

He made the statement in Kano yesterday while congratulating the PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on behalf of the PDP family in the North-west zone.

Gwarzo further described Adeleke as a dogged fighter who fought for his ‘stolen mandate’ of the PDP.

“According to him, “Adeleke is a leader that demonstrated leadership by working tirelessly for the party. He is someone that the Osun people want at this crucial moment where things have deteriorated in all sectors in the state.

“His victory is a light for our party and an indicator that PDP will emerge victorious in the 2023 poll.

“As we are preparing for the 2023 election, Nigerians should put it at the back of their minds that PDP is ready to reposition this country and make their lives better.

It’s obvious that the current predicament the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government has inflicted on us is not only a failure of leadership but lack of strategy and preparedness. They came unprepared, but our party is.”