Obaseki’s Civil Service Reforms Get Commendation as Bayelsa Sends Delegates to Understudy Model

Efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led state government to transform the state’s public service and reposition it for efficient service delivery have received commendation from the Bayelsa State Government.

Officials of Bayelsa State who were in Benin City to understudy reforms in the state’s civil and public service, were quoted in a statement to have said the government was recording progress in its vision of making Edo great again.

The delegation led by the Bayelsa State Attorney General, Biriyai Dambo, was received by the Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa.

According to the statement, they visited the Office of the Secretary to the Government, Osarodion Ogie; the Treasury House, “where they had a robust session with Commissioner of Finance, Joseph Eboigbe and the Accountant General, Mr. Julius Anelu; the Edo Data Centre and the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme (EdoHIS) Complex, among others.”

Addressing the delegation, Okungbowa said the state had put in place mechanisms to ensure the transformation of the civil service, ensuring every worker is equipped with the right tools and skills to contribute to the growth and development of the state.

Reassuring the government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, the Head of Service said the, “Government will sustain efforts to strengthen the productive sector and pursue more impactful policies across all sectors of the state to guarantee better livelihoods for the people.”

Okungbowa highlighted some reforms and programmes embarked on by the state government to ensure a productive service to include the Civil/Public Transformation and Enhancement Programme (EdoSTEP), which is a new initiative to improve efficiency in the state’s civil and public service; the e-governance system, which has helped the government to ensure effective delivery by introducing modern work ethics; the renovation and remodeling of work environment, and the increase in workers’ salaries and allowances.

On his part, Dambo commended the government for prioritising the welfare of workers in the state, hailing the Governor’s transformational strides in civil and public service.