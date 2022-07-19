Nigerian Law Firms Must Reposition 

There is an urgent need for Nigerian law firms to reposition their setup and practices, if they want to make any headway in the fast changing world of law.

These were the general views of both the panel and the audience, at end of a Managing Partner round table discussion organised by the NBA’s Section on Business Law and the Association of Law Firm Administrators Nigeria [ALAN].

In his Keynote Address, the Chairman of NBA-SBL, Mr. Ayuli Jemide, said that the time has indeed come for Nigerian Lawyers to reposition themselves and their law practice, if they intend to remain relevant. He maintained that current trends have shown that, there is more than law practice.

He said the theme for discussion which is ‘Leading the Law Firm of the Future’ is very timely, considering the fast pace at which technology is changing our lives

In his contribution, Dr Tominiyi Owolabi, Managing Partner of Olaniwun Ajayi LP, said that Lawyers must see law practice as a business that they have to grow, and make a profit out of. He pointed out that, unlike in the early days, today’s law firms are IT-driven, and because of this, there is the need to properly define and separate the role of the Managing Partners, and the Chief Operations Officers who handle all other matters.

Mrs Jumoke Lambo, a Partner at Udo Udoma & Belo Osagie, in contribution, said training of both management staff and those below, are key to achieving the law firm of the future. This, according to her, is because today’s client is not only about the law, rather they are about everything, and they are asking questions about everything. The Panelist also stressed the need for a proper balance of work and health, pointing to mental health and depression, as always knocking on the door.

Another Panelists, Dolapo Kukoyi, spoke about succession plan for the future law firm. She opined that Partners can source out their successor anyway they wish, but she preferred the organic way. The Managing Partner of Detail Commercial Solicitors stated the need for senior Lawyers to improve their relationships with young Lawyers who are always on the move, because the truth is that, they are really in demand.

Other Panelists who spoke at the event include Baba Alokolaro, Kemi Ajayi, Ken Etim, Kemi Segun, and Kunle Obebe. The discussions was moderated by Mr Olasupo Shasore,

SAN.

