Nigeria Needs More Lawyers, Says Azinge

•As law school class of ’80 holds anniversary, announces N5m endowment fund for law school students

Alex Enumah



A Professor of Law and former boss of the Nigerian Institute of Advance Legal Studies (NIALS), Prof. Epiphany Azinge, yesterday stated that the current number of practicing lawyers in the country was not enough to meet the demand for legal services in the country.

Azinge, who stated this while responding to journalists’ question on the alleged proliferation of law faculties, especially by private universities, described the over 100,000 lawyers in the country as a, “drop in the ocean.”

The law professor was addressing journalists on the schedule of activities for the celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the Law School Class of 1980.

Azinge said, “with Nigeria’s population of about 200 million, the present number of lawyers which is around 100,000 plus is just like a drop in the ocean. So, you see, we need more lawyers.”

He, however, appealed to relevant authorities and institutions to make standard the watchword, particularly at the primary and secondary school levels.

The former NIALS boss also commended the recent judgment of the National Industrial Court, that ordered for the increase in the salaries and allowances of judicial officers.

According to him, the nation’s judiciary deserves the best and should be treated as such.

He argued said the government cannot be accusing judges of corruption and at the end of the day still starving them of funds.

“Free them, give them what they are entitled to and then allow them to express themselves then you will see that all things about corruption on the bench will go away,” he stated.

Azinge, however, disclosed that as part of activities of the Class of 1980, a special endowment fund of N5 million would be donated to the Law School to provide yearly award for the best female and male students.

He argued that if others are making regular contributions to the law school or other places they belong, they would be contributing to the development of the country.

The set, he further disclosed would visit the Law School Headquarters in Abuja and other places of interest in the FCT as well as hold public lectures on current national issues.