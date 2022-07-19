FIDA: Fighting for Rights of Women, Children

The International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Nigeria, Badagry Branch, recently held its maiden 2022 Law week where stakeholders explained why they are making concerted efforts to promote, protect and preserve the rights, interests and wellbeing of women and children in the society. Funmi Ogundare reports

Peeved by the spate of insecurity in the country, the International Federation of Women Lawyers ( FIDA) Nigeria, Badagry Branch, recently held its maiden 2022 Law week, themed, Insecurity and its Impact on Women and Children’.

The three-day programme, was aimed at promoting, protecting and preserving the rights, interests and wellbeing of women and children using the legal framework to ensure that they live free from all forms of discrimination, violence and abuse.

In his remarks, the Chairperson, FIDA Badagry, Mrs. Adaku Mbama said women and children are most vulnerable and at the receiving end having to grapple with incessant violence and apprehension of fear not knowing where, when and how the next form of insecurity and violence will come from.

She said the group offers pro- bono legal services including assistance to victims of domestic violence who have filed private criminal complaints against their abusers, assistance to victims/ survivors of Sexual Gender Based Violence ( SGBV), community education/ advocacy/ sensitisation on the rights of women and children, among others.

She stated that right from the school system, the girl-child should be empowered to be anything they want to be irrespective of their gender.

” There has to be a reorientation of the girl-child that they can be the president of Nigeria and anything they want to be so that they don’t feel inferior or see themselves as second class citizens, ” she said.

The Vice Chairperson, Mrs. Carolyn Ibeh said the intervention of FIDA Badagry to end violence against women has directly led to transformational change in the lives of so many women and girls in some communities since its inauguration in September last year.

“FIDA is working at meeting the needs of women and girl survivors of violence by providing accomodation and empowering them. From inauguration till date, FIDA Badagry has handled over 70 cases, most of them on domestic violence, child molestation and rape.

” Some of these cases are settled after mediation, while those not settled by media, are filed in court for settlement.”

In his keynote, a partner in the Dispute practice of Aluko and Oyebode, Mr. Chukwuka Ikwuazom, stressed the need for the federal government to make concerted efforts to recruit, train and deploy adequately equipped customs and immigration personnel across borders.

Ikwuazom who was represented by a Partner at Aluko and Oyebode

Legal Practitioners, Mrs. Imabong Haastrup said the government

needs to invest in more effective security technologies, which will benefit border security.

“The insecurity challenge in Nigeria has become a formidable challenge for the Nigerian government and peoples. I believe that same can be combatted through solidified border security, human and infrastructure development.

“The federal government must face the immediate challenge of boundary porosity and capitalise on demographic dividends by investing in health, education and livelihoods, especially for our young people.”

He also stressed the need to draw a national development plan that requires the three levels of government, adding that there should be development projects in important sectors of national life all at the same time.

The programme witnessed a panel discussion titled, ‘Nigerian 2023 General Election: The Role of Women in the survival of Nigeria’, where the panelists stressed the need for women to be the change they want to see through their strategic approach.

Chairman of the panel and a partner in the Dispute Resolution and Tax Practice Group of Templars Barristers and Solicitors, Mrs. Igonikon Adekunle affirmed that women should be on top of their game, be able to hold political offices and should not be projected as weaker vessel.

” There may be rules set by the men for the men, but women too must be able to play by the rules as men. As women, we need to begin to change the narrative and portray ourselves as equal and people will listen to you if they see the serious mindset.”

She said women may have to compete with their male counterparts on established rules, as they have the power to influence the society.

” We must act in a way that will make us to be reckoned with. Women are generally hardworking and are capable of holding leadership positions. We should shun all forms of corruption which destroys many systems and nurture other young women. The men are doing it, so we should also do that too,” the chairman said.

She expressed concern that Nigerian women sometimes do not support their own saying that this explains why there is poor representation in public offices, adding that more advocacy and women empowerment drives, need to be carried out to ensure their participation in politics.

“We need to empower women and have structural arrangement and ensure review of legislation that will promote the growing trend of women participation in politics. We should begin to make our votes count.” she said.

Adekunle said they should make conscious moves to promote hardwork and transparency as well as getting empowered, rather than be intimidated.

Principal Partner of Adeleke, Adegbite and Co, Mr. Adeleke Yusuf said women must be the change they long for and be directly involved in advocating change, adding they must also be the catalyst for the change process.

He emphasised on the number of women who had vie for public offices in the past, saying that they are very few compared with their male counterparts.

He admonished the women to grab the opportunity by being taking strategic steps to hold public offices rather than just voting alone.

“They must come up and participate effectively as power is not served a la carte. There must also be strategic engagement with policy makers on the five gender bills, as well as a mindset change by dealing with religious and cultural prejudices,” he stressed.

Principal Partner of Henry Ezulu and Associates, Mr. Henry Ezulu expressed concern that women are a bit laid back, induced by money and controlled by men which explains why women find it difficult winning an election in the country.

He listed some of the qualities women must have to be reckoned with, including being tactical, strategic and having good character.

” As leaders, they must be honest, selfless, decisive, persevere, transformative and also be part of policy makers.”

He explained that they should be able to look beyond their cultural and religious challenges demeaning women.

He said the girl-child should also be educated so as to give them a voice.

The three- day event witnessed the group’s visit to Kirikiri Correctional facility to donate foodstuff to inmates, as well as a dinner.

Quote

Right from the school system, the girl-child should be empowered to be anything they want to be irrespective of their gender