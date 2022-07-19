FG Trains NOA Officers on Digitisation, Registration in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The federal government has trained Community Mobilisation Officers (COMOs) of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on digitisation and registration, towards effective implementation of phase two of the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP) 2.0 in Kogi State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHADMSD), Hajia Sadiya Farouq, said the GEEP was under the federal government National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) designed to tackle poverty and hunger in the country.

She emphasised that the GEEP 2.0 was specifically designed to give access to credit to poor and vulnerable people, including persons living with disabilities in society.

The minister, who was represented by Amana Ohwu, the Principal Community Development officer of the ministry, said the training was to acquaint participants with the new criteria of registration as well as the new GEEP Digitisation Application.

She explained that the ministry had successfully shortlisted GEEP beneficiaries in the first phase of the programme across the 774 local government areas, and is currently in the process of cash disbursement.

Farouq added that tablets had been made available to the COMOs to be used for digitisation, aimed at ensuring seamless programme implementation and bringing the participants up to date with the new strategies and requirements for phase two registration.

She enjoined participants to ensure a better and improved implementation process, stressing that its success depends on the quality and quantity of data they generated.

The minister, however, warned the officers against any form of infractions and extortions of the potential beneficiaries, stressing that any erring official will be brought to book.