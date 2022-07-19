Egbe Congratulates Remo Stars on Continental Ticket 

Sports facility expert and Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has congratulated Remo Stars on their continental ticket.

Remo over the weekend defeated Niger Tornadoes by 3-0 to finish third on the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) log, thus securing ticket to play in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Interestingly, the Ikenne Warriors only made their return to the Nigerian topflight league this season.

Speaking on the feat, Egbe said he is proud of Remo Stars and the club’s President, Kunle Soname, who he described as one who has a lot of passion for the round leather game.

Egbe whose outfit constructed Remo’s Ikenne stadium turf noted that given the state-of-the-art pitch Remo play on at home, the performance of the club is not coming as a surprise.

“I congratulate them and I am happy Monimichelle is part of the club’s success story just like Enyimba,” concludes Egbe.