Buhari Rejoices with New NBA President, Maikyau

•Hold tenets of law profession with dignity, Akeredolu charges him

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure



President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on the successful conclusion of its conference which culminated in the election of Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau as president.

The president, according to a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated the legal luminary for emerging the 31st president of the highly revered association, which has over the years played a major role in democratic and economic development of the country, with advocacy, counselling and partnership with governments.

Buhari hailed the outgoing president of the NBA, Olumide Akpata, and all the national leaders who took the association to a higher level, particularly with building new partnerships and integration of technology.

The president Buhari said he looked forward to a healthy working relationship with the new national leaders of the NBA, believing the noble and patriotic antecedents of the legal body will be upheld, and further projected to the world.

In a related development, Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday charged the new leadership of the NBA, led by Maikyau, to be above board and hold the tenet of the law profession with dignity.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, the governor commended the association for the smooth leadership transition.

The governor also saluted Akpata for consolidating on the gains recorded by past presidents of NBA and toeing the path of integrity and courage the NBA had been known for.

“I congratulate Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau,SAN. The NBA, over the years, has continued to safeguard human rights and promote the rule of Law. We owe it as a duty not to lose sight of this onerous responsibility.

“As a former President of the Bar, I am aware that the people will always look up to you to speak on their behalf. The Bar has an active role to play in the socio-economic development of the country. We can’t afford to let the people down.

“As lawyers, it is important to always prosecute your convictions with courage and be the voice of the people. When you speak, you do so with authority,”Akeredolu said.

The governor also appreciated the NBA for recently naming the association’s institute building after him and his professional mother, Chief Folake Solanke.