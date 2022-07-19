A’Ibom Senator Dumps PDP  for YPP

Okon Bassey in Uyo

After months of rumours, the 2023 Frontline Gubernatorial Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has officially dumped the party for the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the state.

Akpan, who is representing Akwa Ibom North-east (Uyo) Senatorial District in the National Assembly, announced his movement to the YPP with his wife and no fewer than 5, 000 supporters yesterday.

Akpan, popularly known as ‘OBA,’ reportedly resigned his membership of PDP on July 15, 2023.

He was welcomed into his new party in a ceremony held in his hometown, Ibiono Ibom Eastern Ward 1, and witnessed by crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

The senator and his wife, Imaobong, who enjoy mass followership of their people, picked membership cards number 3887 and 5006, respectively.

After the duo had completed the party membership registration formalities before the ward chairman, their cards were later presented to them by the State Chairman of YPP, Pastor Nyenime Andy, on behalf of the party.

While receiving Akpan and others into the party, the Akwa Ibom State Chairman of YPP, Mr. Andy, said YPP has become the fastest growing party in the state with the senator’s entrance.

Addressing the crowd, Akpan on behalf of his supporters, declared himself a vessel in the hand of God to bring positive change to Akwa Ibom State.

He said that those who boast of their financial war chests could never buy the conscience and rights of the people.

“Today, a new Akwa Ibom births. Akwa Ibom for you and Akwa Ibom for me. Akwa Ibom where there will be justice for all,” he said.

He lauded the state party chairman for rejecting all financial inducements from dubious elements to do wrong.

Akpan offered himself to God, Akwa Ibom people and the party to use him to change Akwa Ibom State.

According to him, 2023 will be about “character, competence and capacity,” assuring that he will never let Akwa Ibom people down.

He pledged that he and his teeming supporters were joining the party to help build and improve the foundation so that it could form the next government of Akwa Ibom State.