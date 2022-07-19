2023: Ogun Former LG Officials Pledge Support for Abiodun

Former local government functionaries who served under the administration of the immediate past governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, yesterday joined the camp of the incumbent governor, Dapo Abiodun, declaring their readiness to work for victory of the governor during the 2023 poll.

Receiving the former office holders made up of former councilors, secretaries to the local governments, vice chairmen and chairmen at Abeokuta, Abiodun was quoted in a statement to have described them as loyal, dedicated and astute grassroots politicians who, in the past, served the state diligently.

The governor who recalled events that led to some members of the party going in different directions said, “in 2018, we all went on a journey, but along the way, we did not agree on how to get to our destination and that caused disagreement and division.”

“Some of you are paying the price of loyalty to leadership. We don’t blame you for the steps you took. You follow your leaders but having seen that where you were going led to nowhere, you retraced your steps. I hereby receive you fully because your love for the party led to this action,” he added

While describing the returnees as members of the same big family, the governor urged them to integrate themselves with the party by going back to their wards, local government areas and join hands with other members to move the party forward.

“Please, go back to your wards, local government and join hands with others by having meetings with them. I am happy that you are joining us at this moment. This administration operates the policy of inclusiveness.

“Our doors, windows and arms remain open to all our members who decide to rejoin the mainstream. You have come back to your home”, Abiodun noted.

The governor, however, called on the members of the APC to accord the returnees the right of bonafide members, assuring that hard work, loyalty and dedication to the party would be rewarded.

The Ogun State Chairman of the party, Yemi Sanusi, while receiving the former local government functionaries back to the mainstream of the party, said he was glad that they were not forced to return, but did so out of their own volition.

“It is a thing of joy for a father to receive his children back into the fold after disagreement. It is part of the inclusive policy of the governor. I am happy that the aggrieved members decided to come back. Please go to your various wards and join other members,” he noted.

Sanusi stated that instructions have been given to leaders in the wards and local governments to accommodate the returnees, urging them not to make demands for now but to join hands with others and work towards achieving set objectives.

Speaking, a former deputy governor, Senator Adegbenga Kaka, called for unity of purpose and the need for all members to work and speak in one voice, urging all members to go back to their wards and embark on membership drive to shore up the fortune of the party in the coming elections.

In their respective remarks, the conveners of the meeting, Jide Ojuko and Dr. Babatunde Ipaye, pledged the loyalty and support of the former political office holders in the local councils to the governor and expressed confidence of his victory come 2023.