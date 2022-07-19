2023: Nigerians in Diaspora Declare Support for Atiku

Adedayo Akinwale



Nigerians in Diaspora under the aegis of Democracy Vanguard of Nigeria in Diaspora (DVND) has declared support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying his aspiration raised hope.

The group in a statement issued yesterday by its Director-General, T.A Sule and Vice President, Prince Anozie Ugenyi vowed to raise funds in support of the project.

It said Abubakar has historically remained the one political leader whose every action and utterance, has reflected an understanding of Nigeria’s deep-rooted challenges.

It stated: “It is to this end that we have decided to mobilize our relatives back home to get their PVCs and go out in their numbers to exercise their franchise in order to guarantee a safer, more united and prosperous country.

“We also hereby declare to raise requisite funds to support this project as we all look forward to one day returning to a safer, more united and prosperous country. It is an exciting certainty that we who live in other countries share Atiku’s vision of an all-inclusive plan for us.”

“ We know that with leadership such as he will offer, the institutions responsible for the same will to ensure our voting rights as early as 2027. We know that where there is a will, a way becomes inevitable.”