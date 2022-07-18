The Rough Road to Adeleke’s Victory

DejiElumoye and YinkaKolawole look at events leading to the election of Senator AdemolaAdeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party as next governor of Osun state

Osun state governorship poll is one of the nine off seasons elections usually conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission. So, last Saturday, July 16, 2022, the governorship election was held in the state of the living spring.

It was a straight battle between the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and incumbent governor, AlhajiAdegboyegaOyetola and Senator AdemolaAdeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The build up to the election saw the two major candidates traversing the entire 30 local government councils of the state to canvass for votes from the people. They also used the opportunity to seek blessings from royal fathers in cities and towns they visited in the course of the campaign.

The electioneering campaigns peaked last week when the APC Tuesday had its grand rally in Osogbo which was attended by the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and about 15 Governors.

Two days after on Thursday, the PDP also held its grand rally attended by former Vice President and standard flag bearer of the party, AlhajiAtikuAbubakar and some PDP Governors.

It was glaring from the crowd that attended the two rallies that something different was bound to happen in Osun State in a matter of days.

Those who attended the rallies openly complained that something good must definitely come the way of the state during the Governorship election.

Before then, there had been noticeable crack in the APC. There are those who are loyal to Governor Oyetola and by extension to the party’s flag bearer, AsiwajuTinubu while there are those who are for the former governor of the state and current Minister of Interior, OgbeniRaufAregbesola whose group tagged themselves True Osun Progressives (TOP).

As a result of the differences between Oyetola and Aregbesola groups in APC which predated the election that produced Oyetola as governor in 2018, the Adeleke campaign team was able to reach out to the leaders of the Aregbesola group on the need for them to work together.

Although the TOP leaders initially rebuffed the moves of the foot soldiers of Adeleke but by last week in the heat of the campaign they were able to reach a compromise to work for the success of Adeleke at the poll.

By last Saturday, words had gone out from TOP leaders to all their members in the wards in the state that they should vote for the PDP candidate. THISDAY also confirmed that the directive had the blessing of Aregbesola who travelled out of the country few days to the governorship poll.

It was on this premise that the last Saturday’s Governorship poll held. It was more or less a protest vote against the administration of Governor Oyetola who some accused of being high handed.

The election eventually held without any crisis across the state. Oyetola and Adeleke expressed optimism that they will emerge victorious at the end of the voting exercise.

Speaking with newsmen after casting his vote at ward one, unit two, Popo, Iragbiji in Boripe local government area, Governor Oyetola said considering the time frame for voting, INEC needed to speed up or increase the number of machines so as to ensure that the process is completed within the time frame.

He said security agents did well and loved the enthusiasm that voters displayed to cast their votes.

According to him “I’m particularly very grateful to them and that shows that people are conscious of the need to participate in the process. Once the process is transparent enough, people will not be persuaded to vote, there will be no voters apathy.”

He said “I’m confident that I will be reelected by the grace of Almighty God.”

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Mexico, Ambassador Adejare Bello, described the turnout as very massive in unit 4 of ward 3, Ede north local government area.

According to him “What is more interesting about it is the peaceful conduct of the whole process. The electorate are comporting themselves very well, there is no inducement there is no cohesion, there is nothing like I want to vote PDP or APC, there are preventing me and there is no monetary inducement.

“We hope and pray that it happens across the state so that people can choose freely who will govern them for the next four years.. As an APC stalwart it is my prayer that governor oyetola will carry the day, it has been my prayer all along because I came all the way from Mexico since May because of today’s election. It is my prayer that God crowns the effort.”

“We have seen some improvement, I want to commend INEC for it. But that is not to say that we are having it 100% without hitches because I have some of my people they have their PVC, and this is not the first time they are voting,but the machine could not capture them. Many of them were asked to sit until after the election is about to be over. We hope and pray that at the end of the day they will not be disenfranchised.”

“It is true people have been calling but until INEC announces officially that somebody is leading the process, somebody is winning but I can talk of this unit because I am a witness.”

He said: “Security agents have been fantastic today those with arms are controlling the crowd now in some places that people called me that there are problem, immediately I told them to go there, they responded promptly suggesting that the security situation as far as this election is concerned is getting improved.”

There were also instances of vote buying which some Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) that monitored the election complained about.

Two NGOs said the election process was marred with malpractices including high level of inducement and compromise of the voters’ cubicles.

This was contained in separate releases by Dr. Hussaini Abdu who is the Board Chairman of Yiaga Africa and Ene Obi, the Convener of Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room in Osogbo.

While observing acts of vote buying in Akinlalu and Iree towns, YIAGA Africa disclosed that information from its observers in the field revealed that voter intimidation by All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs was carried out in Iragbiji.

It also stated that in Ogbaagba town, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thugs threatened to disrupt the electoral process.

“Yiaga Africa received and verified the following critical incident reports:

Voter Inducement/Bribery: Yiaga Africa received reports of acts of vote buying perpetrated by agents of the APC and PDP in some polling units.

“For instance, PU 009, Akinlalu Commercial Grammar School, Ward 01 in Ife North. The party agents strategically positioned themselves by the voting cubicle to see how voters marked their ballots.

“In PU 003 Opposite Olomu Mosque in Osogbo, PDP party agents were seen handing out between N2000 and N5000 to induce voters. Also, in Disu Polling Unit 003, ward 7 in Orolu LGA, APC agents were seen distributing N4000 to voters who voted for the party while PDP party agents were seen distributing N2000 to induce voters.

“There was open negotiation of buying and selling of votes well-coordinated by the polling agents in many of the polling units. There were no complaints from any of them against each other. Codes and coupons were used to extract commitments from voters as opposed to the blatant money exchanging hands observed in the Ekiti State Governorship election.”

Apart from the police and soldiers drafted to the state to give security back up for the governorship election, other agencies like the EFCC, ICPC, NDLEA, FRSC had their men drafted to the polling booths to ensure that voters were not induced.

On its part, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in a preliminary report on its observation of the governorship election in Osun State has commended the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the efforts at ensuring a free and fair election in Osun State.

The body also commended women for turning out en-mass to exercise their franchise in selecting who governs them in Osun State for the next four years.

FIDA Nigeria in its preliminary report on the election, signed by its Country Vice President and National President, MrsAminaAgbaje, noted that women and persons with disability were also accorded priority by the electoral umpire.

“Reports across the Local Government Areas in Osun state observed indicate that there was early and high voter turnout for the polls across the state as security personnel, electoral officers and election materials arrived at most polling units between the hours of 8:00 – 9:00am. 24% of the polling units had the election materials before 8AM, 48% by 8AM and 28% by 8:30AM. Furthermore we observed that 64% polling units visited had more than one electoral official, 24% had 3 electoral officials, and 12 % had two (2) electoral officials.

“With regards participation of female electoral officials, we observed that a larger percentage of the polling units visited , that is about 76% had more than 2 female electoral officials, 12% had less than 2 officials , while 12% were above 2 officials.

“For instance, at polling unit 007, Ward 3, Boluwaduro LGA, polling unit 012, ward 2, Ife North LGA, accreditation commenced between 8.20- 8.30am, Similarly at polling unit 7, ward 6, Iwo LGA, accreditation commenced as early as 8am, however at polling unit 23, ward 5 , Oshogbo LGA, voters were accredited at 9.45am”, MrsAgbaje said.

On the turn out.of female voters and Persons with Disabilities, FIDA, claimed it observed a large turnout of female voters in about 88% of the polling units observed, adding that only 12% of the polling units visited had low voters.

“For instance at Polling unit 1, Ward 1, Ife South LGA , about 175 women were observed exercising their franchise, similarly at polling 1, ikija ward 2, Ife South LGA, about 204 women were observed undergoing the accreditation process. Similarly at polling unit 003, ward 1, Olorunda LGA, we observed a large turnout of female voters. At polling 005, ward 7, IfedayoLGA a good number of female voters were observed exercising their franchise, similarly at Unit 004, Ward 10, Ife Central LGA, more female voters were observed exercising their franchise.

“Furthermore at Polling unit 7, ward 10, Odo-Otin LGA, more than a hundred women were observed exercising their franchise. Our observers reported that 88% of the covering polling units observed low turnout of persons living with disabilities across polling units visited”.

FIDA however commended INEC for given priority to persons with disabilities, the elderly/aged, pregnant women and nursing mothers in the voting process.

“Our observers reported that Persons living with Disabilities were prioritized in at least 56% of the polling units. While only 32% of the polling units provided special kits for persons living with disabilities however 68% of the polling units didn’t. However 80% of the polling units prioritized pregnant women, the elderly and nursing mothers. For instance at polling unit 004, ward 10, Ife Central LGA, nursing mothers, pregnant women and persons with disabilities were prioritized thus exercising their franchise speedily. At polling unit 003, ward 1, Olorunda LGA, pregnant women and Elderly were prioritized by Electoral Officials. Furthermore at Polling unit 23, Ward 5, Oshogbo LGA, pregnant women & the Elderly were prioritized accordingly.

On the functionality of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), FIDA Nigeria observed that across most polling units within its purview, BVAS was largely functional and as such aided accreditation and the voting process.

The women lawyers also stated that security officials/personnel in at least 52% of polling units visited were perceived to be impartial, with 28% perceived to be very impartial and 20% perceived to have partial electoral/security officials.

The women lawyers however, lamented the incident of vote buying, although the body did not pin it down to any political party.

“FIDA Nigeria observed disturbing incidents of vote trading across the state especially as our observers reported that about 16% of the polling units were to have witnessed voting inducements. For instance at polling unit 2, ward 3 ,Isokan LGA, Incidence of vote buying were observed by leading political parties between N3000 to N5000 respectively. At PU005, Ward 08 St Peter’s School Sekona, Ede South LGA, Our observers reported incidence of vote buying. Similarly at PU 02, ward 002, Ayedade LGA and Polling unit 12, Ward 12, Ife North LGA, voters were induced with the sum of N2, 000 –N5, 000”, the preliminary report claimed.

At the end of the voting exercise, Adeleke emerged as the new Governor of Osun state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Sunday morning, declared Senator AdemolaAdeleke, winner of the governorship poll.

The Election Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos

Professor OluwatoyinOgundipe, announced the result at the INEC office in Osogbo, the tate capital. According to him, Adeleke won in 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) while Oyetola won in the remaining 13 LGAs.

Adeleke, according to INEC’s Chief returning officer, garnered 403,371 votes in the overall results from LGAs as against 375,027 votes for Oyetola

Despite having 15 candidates contesting for the governorship seat, the election was keenly contested by APC’s Oyetola and PDP’s Adeleke.

The Local Government areas won by APC are Boripe, Ilesa East, Ayedire, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Ayedaade, Iwo, Olaoluwa, Isokan, Atakumosa East, Ife South, Ife Central and Ife East.

The PDP won in Ede North, Ede South, Ifelodun, Boluwaduro, Egbedore, OdoOtin, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Olorunda, Ilesa West, Obokun, Oriade, Orolu, Ife North, Irepodun and Ejigbo.

The Man, Senator AdemolaAdeleke

AdemolaNurudeen Jackson Adeleke, aged 62, who will be sworn in in November’s, 2022 as the next governor of Osun state is a Nigerian politician and businessman.

He represented Osun-west senatorial district between 2017 and 2019 and is from the Adeleke family of Ede in Osun State. He contested in 2018 against AdegboyegaOyetola who defeated him in the Osun State gubernatorial election rerun.

Adeleke began his primary education at Methodist Primary School, Surulere, Lagos State then relocated to Old Oyo State and attended Nawarudeen Primary School, Ikire. He progressed to The Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, Ede also in the then Old Oyo State and later moved to Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede, where he finished his secondary school education before relocating to the United States.

He studied at Jacksonville State University, Alabama in the United States where he majored in criminal justice and with minor in political science.

After much controversies about his educational qualification, he went back to school and got enrolled at Atlanta Metropolitan State College in the United States, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice in 2021.

Adeleke is a businessman and administrator; he served as an executive director of Guinness Nigeria Plc from 1992–1999, where his co-directors included Lt General TheophilusDanjuma (rtd); he was the group executive director at his brother’s company, Pacific Holdings Limited from 2001 to 2016.

Prior to joining Pacific Holdings Limited, Ademola had worked with Quicksilver Courier Company in Atlanta, Georgia, US, as a service contractor in 1985–1989. He progressed to Origin International LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, US, a flavours and fragrance manufacturing company as vice president from 1990 to 1994.

Adeleke is a community member and philanthropist who started his political career in 2001 alongside his late elder brother, Senator IsiakaAdeleke who died in April 2017.

He contested at the Osun west 2017 by-election after the death of his brother, emerging as the winner under the People’s Democratic Party.

Adeleke was a member of the All Progressives Congress until he defected to the People’s Democratic Party in April 2017

On 23 July 2018, Adeleke emerged as the governorship candidate of PDP in Osun State after defeating Akin Ogunbiyi by seven votes.

He ran for Osun state governorship election under the PDP against top contenders, AlhajiGboyegaOyetola of APC and IyiolaOmisore of SDP on 22 September 2018. The election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a rerun slated on 27 September 2018. The candidate of the APC Oyetola was declared winner after the run-off. Adeleke protested the result describing the election as a “coup”.

On 22 March 2019 the tribunal sitting in Abuja declared Adeleke the winner of the election.

The Supreme Court later affirmed GboyegaOyetola as the authentic winner of the 2018 Osun State governorship election held on Friday, 5 July 2019.

In 2022, Adeleke contested in the gubernatorial election of 16 July, under the PDP and defeated incumbent governor GboyegaOyetola of the APC.