Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace to All Airlines, Including from Israel

Chinedu Eze with agency reports

Saudi Arabia has said it would open its airspace to all air carriers, paving the way for more over flights to and from Israel.

Reuters reported that the Middle East nation’s decision was welcomed by US President, Joe Biden who visited the Kingdom last Friday.

According to Reuters, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the country’s airspace was now open to all carriers that meet its requirements for over flights, in line with international conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.

GACA said the decision would “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the kingdom’s position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity.”

Bypassing Saudi Arabian airspace had added to increased flight times and increased fuel burn on some services to and from Israel.

US President, Joe Biden welcomed the decision and said it was an important step towards building a more integrated and stable Middle East region.

“Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia,” Biden said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, a U.S official told Reuters that Saudi Arabia would soon grant Israeli airlines unfettered overflight access and permit direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.