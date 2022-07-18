Latest Headlines
Remo Stars Join Champions Rivers Utd, Plateau Utd for Continental Football
*Kano Pillars, Katsina Utd, Heartland and MFM FC relegated to NNL
Remo Stars yesterday crowned their first season back in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clinched a CAF Confederation Cup ticket on the final day of the 2021/2022 season.
Remo Stars defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 to place third on 62 points from 38 matches.
Even with three matches to go, Rivers United had already secured the trophy. Their 1-0 defeat of Gombe yesterday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt was merely icing on the cake before they were handed the trophy.
The Pride of Rivers are to play in the CAF Champions League with runners -up
Plateau United. Rivers United recorded 79 points ahead of Plateau United, who had 67 points. Plateau United consolidated with a 1-0 winners over Enyimba on the final day of the season.
Sadly, two Super Eagles Assistant Coaches, Salihu Yusuf (Kano Pillars) and Usman Abd’Allah (Katsina United) led their respective teams to drop out of the Nigerian topflight league. The two other teams that completed the four to drop out of the NPFL were Heartland FC of Owerri and Lagos church team, MFM FC. All four teams are to play in the second tier NNL next football season.
RESULTS
Heartland 1-0 Kwara Utd
Remo Stars 3-0 Tornadoes
Dakkada FC 3-0 Sunshine
Plateau 1-0 Enyimba
Wikki 2-0 Katsina Utd
Abia Warriors 3-0 Lobi
Rangers 2-0 Akwa Utd
Rivers Utd 1-0 Gombe
K’ Pillars 2-1 Shooting
MFM FC 0-1 Nasarawa