  • Monday, 18th July, 2022

Osinbajo, Sule Begin Discussion to Implement N400bn Poverty Reduction Budget

Business | 37 seconds ago

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, last week met with the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, and began discussion on implementation of the N400 billion allocated to poverty reduction in the 2022 budget.

Osinbajo and Governor Sule were joined in the discussion at the Presidential Villa with other members of the Presidential Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy (PPRGS) steering committee.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this while speaking with journalists after the committee’s meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Governor Sule said that N350 billion, out of the N400 billion, was allocated to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for the expansion of its various programmes.

According to the governor “the Humanitarian Ministry is going to take N350 billion for the expansion of the various programmes like Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Conditional Cash Transfer, Farmer Money, Market Money and the rest of that.”

He continued that the Steering Committee had at its last meeting set up various working groups to prepare what is required in the implementation of the budget.

Sule added that based on the recommendations of the working groups and approvals by the president, the committee met and discussed the implementation.

According to him, “the balance of N50 billion will be reserved for other programmes in agriculture, construction of rural roads and electricity, particularly solar energy.”

