Lagos  Restates Commitment to Promotion of Financial Inclusion

Ugo Aliogo and Ijeoma Okonji

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his administration’s commitment towards closing the financial gap through direct financial support and policies to promote inclusion.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in Lagos at the grand opening of the Emerging Africa Campus and fourth anniversary of Emerging Africa Group(EAG), said the administration is working to ensure the citizenry have financial access to enable them pursue their dreams, ideas, and innovations that are investable, future thinking and solution providing.

He also stated that in pursuit of seeking financial and economic independence for the people of Lagos, the state government created platforms such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, the Lagos State Science and Research Innovation Council (LASRIC) and others.

He revealed that through these initiatives the administration is rolling out millions of Naira in grants and soft loans to individuals, organizations, and companies, who have come up with innovative ideas geared towards providing solutions to the several challenges we are encountering as a State and nation.

Sanwo-Olu, who represented at the event by the Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat, expressed confidence that the state government would continue to promote an enabling business, economic and financial environment in Lagos, adding that not only has Lagos got the market and economic capacity, “we also have the best brains, population, most hardworking and enterprising individuals and organizations.”

The governor expressed delight with the Emerging Africa Campus being launched, stating that the campus speaks greatly of work-life balance, friendly, and a highly comfortable work environment which makes work flow and intellectual productivity easier both for members of staff and clients.

According to the governor, “I am certain that this campus will provide so much peace and tranquility that will propel productivity and launch the Group into the next phase of growth.

“It is highly pleasing to note that through the Group, up to $1billion has been raised for governments and companies represented by the Group. It is also very laudable that the Group has evolved from a pure investment bank into an Environmental, Social, and Governance-focused Investment Group with equity and debt interests across investment banking, financial technology, microfinance banking, capacity building, energy and road infrastructure. This speaks loudly of vision, growth, and expansion.

“My hearty congratulations also goes to the Group Executive for the launch of her passion project, an affiliate foundation that is passionate about meeting the needs of vulnerable African Women and children. This is a good cause that is worthy to be celebrated.

“While I assure the Foundation and the Emerging Africa Group and Campus of the continued support of our administration, I use the opportunity of this moment to urge all shareholders and individuals here present to continue to give their unrelenting support to the Group to enable them do much more and also further strengthen the hold of change we wish to see in larger society.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Executive Vice Chairman of Emerging Africa Group (EAG), Mrs. Toyin Sanni, stated that the group aims to provide financial and investing solutions to both the public and private sectors project

She also noted that the group, which was established four years ago by collaboration between some private institutional investors both domestic and international, remains committed towards addressing huge financial access gap in the country raising over $1 billion for clients.

She added: “We have also evolved from a pure investment bank into an investment group with equity and debt investors investments and interests across investment banking, financial technology, microfinance banking, capacity building, energy and road infrastructure, and others. To do the kind of work that we do, it was very important to have a structure that can hold the difference expressions of our services at Emerging Africa. This is what has brought the need to have a space as big as conducive for business and as eco friendly as we Emerging Africa campus. For about two years, due to the pandemic we conducted our businesses open our businesses in smaller units.”